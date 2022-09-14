Short Interest in Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Decreases By 53.3%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,224,900 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 4,766,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,074,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pilbara Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,309. Pilbara Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

About Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.