Short Interest in Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Grows By 243.8%

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,800 shares, a growth of 243.8% from the August 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna Price Performance

Shares of PSKOF stock remained flat at 18.25 during midday trading on Tuesday.

About Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna

Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, processing, refining, storage, and wholesale of crude oil in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malta, Sweden, Slovakia, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Canada, and China. It operates through Refining, Petrochemical, Energy, Retail, and Upstream segments.

