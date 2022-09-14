Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Decreases By 77.6%

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 484,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Regis Resources Price Performance

RGRNF stock remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGRNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Regis Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Regis Resources

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

