Short Interest in Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Decreases By 77.6%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNFGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 484,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Regis Resources Price Performance

RGRNF stock remained flat at $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RGRNF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Regis Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Regis Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Regis Resources to a “sell” rating and set a $1.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Regis Resources

(Get Rating)

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns 100% interests in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales, as well as holds 30% interest in Tropicana Gold Project.

