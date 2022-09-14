Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Drops By 37.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Repsol Price Performance

Repsol stock remained flat at $13.52 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

