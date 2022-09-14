Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Drops By 37.5%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Repsol Price Performance
Repsol stock remained flat at $13.52 during trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23.
About Repsol
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYF)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.