Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Grows By 1,000.0%

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roan Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of Roan Holdings Group stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Roan Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Get Roan Holdings Group alerts:

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides financial, insurance, and healthcare related solutions to individuals, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in China. It offers health management, health big data management, and blockchain technology-based health information management, as well as asset management, factoring, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Roan Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roan Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.