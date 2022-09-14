Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Grows By 1,000.0%

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2022

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Roan Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of Roan Holdings Group stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Roan Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Roan Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides financial, insurance, and healthcare related solutions to individuals, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in China. It offers health management, health big data management, and blockchain technology-based health information management, as well as asset management, factoring, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

Featured Stories

