Short Interest in Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Grows By 1,000.0%

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Roan Holdings Group Price Performance
Shares of Roan Holdings Group stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12. Roan Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
Roan Holdings Group Company Profile
