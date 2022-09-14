Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Rises By 3,775.0%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 3,775.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Royale Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,716. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.
About Royale Energy
