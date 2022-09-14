Short Interest in Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Rises By 3,775.0%

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 3,775.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Royale Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYL remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,716. Royale Energy has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

Get Royale Energy alerts:

About Royale Energy

(Get Rating)

Read More

Royale Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.