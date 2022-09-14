Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Increases By 200.0%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS SFRGY traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €15.00 ($15.31) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

