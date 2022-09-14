Short Interest in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Rises By 171.4%

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SANB. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 7.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 31.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

