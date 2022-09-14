Short Interest in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW) Increases By 59.4%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 59.4% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Scion Tech Growth I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOAW traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07. Scion Tech Growth I has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.91.

Get Scion Tech Growth I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scion Tech Growth I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 155.5% during the first quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 744,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I during the first quarter worth about $2,184,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scion Tech Growth I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scion Tech Growth I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.