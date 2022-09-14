Short Interest in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Grows By 109.1%

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seaport Global Acquisition II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $2,223,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Down 0.2 %

Seaport Global Acquisition II stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 3,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,450. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Seaport Global Acquisition II has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

