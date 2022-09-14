Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Declines By 88.4%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the August 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Subaru Stock Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.47.
Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Subaru had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the last quarter.
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Subaru (FUJHY)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.