Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Rises By 75.4%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the August 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 358,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Performance
Sun Hung Kai Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.17. 77,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $13.85.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
