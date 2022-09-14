Short Interest in Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Drops By 61.9%

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 61.9% from the August 15th total of 402,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

SNMYF remained flat at $7.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80. Suncorp Group has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $8.89.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.