Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Increases By 214.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 292.0 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
SWSDF stock traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, reaching $533.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.41. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $408.91 and a 12-month high of $664.00.
About Swiss Life
