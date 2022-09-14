Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Increases By 214.0%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 214.0% from the August 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 292.0 days.

SWSDF stock traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, reaching $533.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.41. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $408.91 and a 12-month high of $664.00.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

