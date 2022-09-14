Short Interest in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Decreases By 47.9%

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 755,600 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the first quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teekay Tankers Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of TNK traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,412. The firm has a market cap of $974.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.09. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Featured Articles

