Short Interest in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Rises By 300.0%

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Texas Community Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Texas Community Bancshares worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Texas Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $19.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

