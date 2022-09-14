Short Interest in The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Rises By 375.0%

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Caldwell Partners International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWLPF remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Caldwell Partners International has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

