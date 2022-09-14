Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Increases By 370.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, a growth of 370.6% from the August 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance

Shares of TGODF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 431,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants and seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

