Short Interest in The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Increases By 370.6%

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,500 shares, a growth of 370.6% from the August 15th total of 190,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Green Organic Dutchman Stock Performance
Shares of TGODF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 431,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,685. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07. Green Organic Dutchman has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.17. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Green Organic Dutchman
