Short Interest in Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Increases By 50.7%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,200 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the August 15th total of 249,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 542,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$40.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from C$65.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Trulieve Cannabis from $65.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.94.

Trulieve Cannabis Price Performance

Trulieve Cannabis stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.07. 230,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,154. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. It cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as through home delivery. The company produces flower, edible, vaporizer cartridge, concentrate, topical, capsule, tincture, dissolvable powder, and nasal spray products under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, and Roll One brands.

Further Reading

