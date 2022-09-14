Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Drops By 96.8%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 15th total of 202,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TScan Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11. TScan Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $9.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

