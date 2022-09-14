Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.14 million, a PE ratio of 82.04 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $3.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.