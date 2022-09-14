SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SIFCO Industries has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.42.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

