Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Stephen E. Lovejoy Sells 6,000 Shares

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 8.5 %

SIG traded down $5.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.14. 827,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,686. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

