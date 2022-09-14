Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) Short Interest Down 62.4% in August

Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the August 15th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,035,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,638,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,905,000 after buying an additional 137,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silver Crest Acquisition Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:SLCR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.14. 2,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,384. Silver Crest Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Silver Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

