SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $36.23

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.23, but opened at $37.87. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 614 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBOW has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $692.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $182.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 18.28%. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 8,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $410,474.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,215,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,311,638.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,499,436.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,717 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the period.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Further Reading

