SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $53.67 million and $4.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005414 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075764 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,190,702,676 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,306,582 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a full-stack AI solution powered by a decentralized protocol platform allowing AIs to cooperate and coordinate at scale, aiming to removing one of the major limiting factors to AI growth today — the lack of interoperability — which severely restricts the ability to leverage the strengths and capabilities of individual AIs.SingularityNET aims to enable anyone to take advantage of a global network of AI algorithms, services, and agent. Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram The official SingularityNET ticker is “AGIX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “AGI” will remain as the internal name for CryptoCompare.com temporarily. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

