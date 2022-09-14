Sirius XM Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 25,212 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the average volume of 9,478 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at $47,365,926.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 271,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,749,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading

