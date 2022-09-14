Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance

SIXWF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 26,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,773. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Sixth Wave Innovations alerts:

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.