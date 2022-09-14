Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 88.2% from the August 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Sixth Wave Innovations Price Performance
SIXWF traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 26,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,773. Sixth Wave Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sixth Wave Innovations (SIXWF)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Wave Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.