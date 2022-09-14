SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 15,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 801,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.44.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
