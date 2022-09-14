SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) CEO Thomas Sonderman Sells 15,000 Shares

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of SKYT stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 801,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $35.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 5.44.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.05 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.20.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

