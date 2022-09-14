Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Stock Down 21.5 %
SMKG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
