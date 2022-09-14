Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Update

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Stock Down 21.5 %

SMKG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

