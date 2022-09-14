SMC (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMECF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $460.50 and last traded at $463.00. Approximately 1,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $480.71.

SMC Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.66.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Stories

