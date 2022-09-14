Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Short Interest Up 151.4% in August

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 151.4% from the August 15th total of 922,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,292,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 75,141 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 532.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

