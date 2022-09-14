SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank Of America (Bofa)

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective points to a potential upside of 49.50% from the stock’s previous close.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $362.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. Analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $298,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,567,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,301,878.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,092,000. State Street Corp raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,207,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.