SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 675.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 459,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

SoftBank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SOBKY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,774. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. operates as an affiliate of paypay bank corporation with 14.87% indirect stakes.

