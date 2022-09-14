Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 175.9% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Solitario Zinc Price Performance

Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 38,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,481. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 529,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

