Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a growth of 175.9% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Solitario Zinc Price Performance
Solitario Zinc stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.56. 38,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,481. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.37.
Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Solitario Zinc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile
Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of zinc and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds a 50% operating interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.
