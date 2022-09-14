Solrise Finance Price Reaches $0.0166 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $25,623.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 261.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 90,365,802 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solrise Finance is a decentralized fund management and investment protocol on Solana.”

