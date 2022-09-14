Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Update

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.44% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,370. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.12.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNOA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.64% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, an HOCl based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a HOCl-based topical prescription product indicated to promote efficient healing through the management of new and old scars; and SebuDerm to manage and relieve the burning, itching, erythema, scaling, and pain associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis.

