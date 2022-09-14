Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 3.7 %
SOHO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHO)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.