Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 3.7 %

SOHO opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 million, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

About Sotherly Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 988,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 208,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

