SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOUNW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

