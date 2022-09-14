SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the August 15th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOUNW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,890. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.31. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.80.
About SoundHound AI
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUNW)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.