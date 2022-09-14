Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.43, with a volume of 20463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Source Energy Services Trading Up 11.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$19.50 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,411.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

About Source Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.