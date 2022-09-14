Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) versus Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Financial Contrast

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -8.58% 165.90% 11.52% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $6.67 billion 1.35 -$25.00 million ($1.40) -5.76 Indonesia Energy $2.45 million 27.93 -$6.05 million N/A N/A

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwestern Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.3% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southwestern Energy and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 7 11 0 2.53 Indonesia Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus price target of $9.36, indicating a potential upside of 16.10%. Indonesia Energy has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.80%. Given Indonesia Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Southwestern Energy.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Indonesia Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 768,050 net acres in Appalachia; a total of 1,527 wells on production; and approximately proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 21,148 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe). It also engages in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. The company serves LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.52 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

