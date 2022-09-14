Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the August 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPKKY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. 16,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,994. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Spark New Zealand has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.65%.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

