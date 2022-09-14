Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $2.15 Million in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JWSM. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,853,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JWSM opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $9.93.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

