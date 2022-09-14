Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $3.33 Million in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 3.72% of Ignyte Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ignyte Acquisition by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ignyte Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IGNY opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Ignyte Acquisition Profile

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on target businesses in the life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors.

