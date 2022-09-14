Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MACA. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,598,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,110,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Moringa Acquisition by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 576,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Moringa Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MACA opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Moringa Acquisition Profile

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

