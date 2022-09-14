Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSEV. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.
Gores Holdings VII Trading Up 0.1 %
GSEV stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.
Gores Holdings VII Profile
