Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 232,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSEV. Chai Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII Trading Up 0.1 %

GSEV stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Gores Holdings VII Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.