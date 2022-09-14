Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $2.09 Million Position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPCB. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPCB opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

