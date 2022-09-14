Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes $2.44 Million Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCLF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,246,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,159,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,943,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RCLF opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Profile

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

