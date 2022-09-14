Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,418,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

RXR Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

RXR Acquisition Profile

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.