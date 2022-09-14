Spartan Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of RXR Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 89,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 129,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition by 0.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,418,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,333,000 after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.
RXR Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
RXR Acquisition stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.08.
RXR Acquisition Profile
RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RXR Acquisition (RXRA)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.