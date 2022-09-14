Spartan Protocol Price Tops $0.0132 on Major Exchanges (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spartan Protocol has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $43,197.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 114,881,241 coins. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spartan Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

